TNEA: Tentative seat allocations to be released on July 17

CHENNAI: With the first round of engineering counselling for more than 39,000 students completed, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) will release the tentative seat allocation list today (July 17).

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that since the choice filling, such as institutions and favourite courses, was over on July 16 (Wednesday) at 5 pm, the tentative seat allocation will be announced on Thursday.

The first round of counselling for students with cut-off marks between 200 and 179, and in the merit list from one to 39,145, was held July 14- 16. “This year, over 2.39 lakh students were in the fray,” he said. “The competition for not only emerging engineering courses was high but also those seeking admissions in Anna University and its department colleges and engineering colleges was also on the rising trend.”

The Anna University has four campuses – CEG, ACT, MIT, and SAP – along with constituent colleges located in Arni, Kancheepuram, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Panruti, Pattukkottai, Tirukkuvalai, Nagercoil and Thoothukudi. Additionally, it has three regional campuses in Tirunelveli, Madurai and Coimbatore.

“The total number of seats available in Anna University and its four campuses will be around 2,800. There are 5,800 seats in the constituent colleges of the university,” he added.

Though there were more than 39,000 students who participated in the first round of counselling, and the first choice for most of them was Anna University, “there might be some vacancies in a few courses, which are not popular among students,” he pointed out. “However, the exact figure will be arrived at only after the release of the provisional list today (July 17).”