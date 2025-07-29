TNEA round 2: Over 80,050 students allotted seats

CHENNAI: After the second round of online engineering counselling was completed, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on Tuesday released tentative seat allotments to 80,650 students.

DoTE sources on Thursday said that the number of eligible candidates allowed to participate in the first round of counselling was 98,565.

“Of the total who have filled the required choices, 70,116 students have got the tentative allotments in the general category,” said a senior DOTE official. “Additionally, 10,534 government students who availed 7.5% horizontal quota, got the seat allocations.”

If the students don’t confirm their allotments, it would lead to seat cancellation. “The provisional list will be released on July 31 after getting confirmation from students who have received the seat allocation,” he added.

In the round three counselling students who secured rank from 1,37,711 to 2,39,299 in the merit list can file their choice from August 7-9. “Tentative allotment for those who participated in the round three counselling will be on August 10. After confirmation from students, the final provisional list will be released on August 12,” stated the official.