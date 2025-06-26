TNEA rank list to be out at 10 am on June 27

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions' (TNEA) rank list will be released by the Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan here on Friday. However, since the All India Council for Technical Education has not released the academic schedule, the dates of engineering counselling have yet to be declared.

TNEA commenced the single window admissions on May 7 for the first year Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Also, the admissions for the polytechnic, arts and science courses had also commenced on the same day for the new academic year.