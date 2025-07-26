TNEA: Final round of counselling will be held from August 7 - 9, confirms DoTE official

CHENNAI: As the first round of Tamil Nadu engineering counselling concluded last week, the second round is set to begin on July 26 (Saturday) with nearly one lakh students from the general category expected to participate.

The second round of counselling assumes significance as a total of 98,564 students are eligible to participate, which is double when compared to 39,145 applicants in the first round.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said that students who secured cut-off marks between 178.9 and 143 are expected to participate in the second round.

He said that the choice filling by students – choosing interested courses and colleges according to the vacancies available at present, will be allowed from July 26 to July 28. “Tentative allotment of engineering seats will be released for these students on July 29,” he said, adding, “the students have to confirm their tentative allocation from July 29 to July 30”.

The official further said that after confirmation from students regarding the tentative allotment, the provisional list will be released on July 30 itself, and the candidates should confirm their joining dates according to the schedule.

Simultaneously, the second round of counselling for government school students from the general category and who are availing the 7.5% horizontal reservation quota, will begin on Saturday.

“As many as 16,258 students will be participating,” he said, adding, “The schedule for choice filling and tentative seat allotments for the government school students will be as same as general category students”.

The DoTE official noted that the third and final round of counselling will be held from August 7 to August 9.

“Students, who secured cut-off marks between 143 and 77.5, will participate in these rounds,” he said and pointed out that the engineering admission will be completed on August 26 after completing all the formalities, including supplementary counselling.