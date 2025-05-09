TNEA enrolment crosses 50,000 just three days after registration

CHENNAI: In less than three days after the registration process began, enrolment of students for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025) has crossed 65,000 till Friday evening.

T Purushothaman, TNEA in-charge, said that the registration for engineering admissions began on May 7 with 14,462 applications on the first day.

“On Thursday (May 8), 43,648 students had registered. By 6 pm the next day, the total number of engineering aspirants who enrolled was 66,989,” he added. “Out of that, 25,224 candidates completed the payment formalities and 10,740 uploaded their certificates after paying the registration fees.”

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that the sudden spurt in the number of TNEA registrations was due to the Class 12 board exam results, which were published on Thursday. “We’re expecting the registration to reach one lakh within the next week,” he stated.

Engineering aspirants can register on www.tneaonline.org till June 6. Last date of uploading original certificates will be on or before June 9, after which a random number will be assigned on June 11.

The certificate verification, both physically and online, will be done from June 10-20. The much-anticipated rank list will be released on June 27.

A students’ grievances redressal cell can help with any queries and/or complaints from June 28 to July 2.