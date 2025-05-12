TNEA enrolment crosses 1 lakh; Anna University remains top choice

CHENNAI: In less than one week after the registration began for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), enrolment of students has crossed one lakh on Monday with Anna University being the top choice for the candidates.

T Purushothaman, in-charge of TNEA-2025, said that registration for engineering admissions began with 14,462 applications on the first day itself (May 7).

“The next day, 43,648 students registered. On May 9 (Friday), total enrolment reached 66,989 by 6 pm. On Saturday, it went up to 84,604, and on Sunday, it was 91,414 students,” he stated.

On Monday (till 5 pm), over 1.05 lakh students had enrolled to get admissions in the engineering colleges affiliated to Anna University. “However, of the total who enrolled, only 48,323 students have paid the registration fees,” he pointed out. “Though the number of students who paid the enrolment charges have crossed 48,000, only 20,941 aspirants have uploaded the required certificates and documents for verification.”

Engineering aspirants can register on www.tneaonline.org till June 6. Last date of uploading original certificates is June 9. The random number will be assigned on June 11.

The certificate verification, both physically and online, will be done from June 10-20. The much-anticipated rank list will be released on June 27. For any grievances with regard to the rank list, the students’ grievances redressal cell can help from June 28 to July 2.

DOTE sources said that at present, the most preferred institute for students who have enrolled for engineering admissions was Anna University.