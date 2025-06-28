TNEA counselling for students to be held from July 7 to August 26; AICTE approval awaited

CHENNAI: With the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) yet to release the academic schedule, the Higher Education Department announced the engineering counselling schedule for 2025.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA), was delaying the announcement of the engineering counselling dates as AICTE had not released the academic calendar for the technical institutions.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that most of the students who have enrolled for TNEA were clueless about the counselling schedule. “As the merit list was declared, it was decided that there should not be any more delay in announcing the counselling dates,” he said, adding, “Therefore, with the consultation of the top authorities in the Higher Education Department, the counselling dates were announced.”

Pointing out that the TNEA engineering counselling for students falling under various categories, including government quota, will commence on July 7 and end on August 26, the official, however, said the projected counselling is purely subject to approval from AICTE. “We will be communicating with the AICTE officials in this regard, and it is expected that there will be no issues for approval.”

The official pointed out that the DOTE faced a similar situation with AICTE last year, too, as the academic schedule was not decided on time. “As there was no response from the AICTE, the engineering counselling for the previous year was conducted only on July 22,” he said and added that this year the counselling was announced much earlier so that students will start their academic schedule on time.