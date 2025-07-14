TNEA counselling for general category begins with over 39K students

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Tamil Nadu engineering counselling for students in the general category began on Monday. In the first round, 39,145 students who secured rank between 200 and 179 will be participating.

The counselling for students under special category, including sportsperson, disabled and wards of ex-servicemen, was over on July 11 and final provisional allocation list was also announced.

The counselling that began on Monday assumes significance as all of 2.3 lakh engineering aspirants will be participating in it. There would be three rounds of counselling.

According to the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), in the round one, students from general category, who secured from rank one to 39,145 in the merit list can file their choice from July 14-16. “Tentative allotment for who participated in the round one counselling will be on July 17. After getting confirmation of the allotment from students, the final provisional list will be released on July 19,” he added.

Similarly, in round two counselling, students who secured from rank 39,146 to 1,37,710 in the merit list can file their choice from July 26-28. “Tentative allotment for those who participated in round two will be on July 29. After receiving confirmation from students, the final provisional list will be released on July 31,” stated the official.

In round three counselling, the remaining students – from rank 1,37,711 to 2,39,299 in the merit list can file their choice from August 7-9. “Tentative allotment for this group will be on August 10. After they give confirmation, we’ll release the final provisional list on August 12,” he said.