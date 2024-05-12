TNEA aspirants may hit 1 lakh in 7 days

CHENNAI: In less than a week after the commencement of registrations for engineering seats in Tamil Nadu, the numbers indicate online enrolments to cross one lakh figure within a short span. The enrolment for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) in Anna University and its affiliated colleges began on May 6, with 20,097 online registrations on day one.



This year also the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, has announced that TNEA is a complete online process including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation.

A senior official from DoTE told DT Next that, unlike last year, this academic year a large number of students have registered within the first week from the start of the admission process on May 6. "As of Saturday 5 pm, a total 94,939 students have enrolled," he said.

He said of the students registered, 51,857 have paid the enrollment fees and 24,843 candidates have uploaded their certificates and documents correctly. Claiming that at the end of Saturday (May 11), the enrollment would touch one lakh, the official said, "This year, the overall student's registration would touch three lakhs compared to the previous year's figure of about 2.6 lakhs".

He said this year the online process to avail of 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for the students, who have studied in government schools, was made easy. "All the online admission software modules were further upgraded so that students could avail reservations without any difficulty," he said.

The official further said that once enrollment ends on June 6, the random number will be assigned on June 12 and the certificate verification will be held between June 13 to June 30. The merit list will be released on July 10.