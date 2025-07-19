TNEA: Allotment orders out for first round aspirants

CHENNAI: Around 30,500 candidates are expected to join various engineering colleges across the state, as allotment orders were issued to students who participated in the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling.

According to Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) sources, tentative allotments, where students have to confirm their seats, were issued to 11,359 candidates. In addition, provisional allotments were given to 19,193 students who accepted the seat offers.

"Therefore, a total of 30,552 students across all categories, including those under the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation quota, have received seat allotment orders," a senior DoTE official said on Saturday.

Students who have received allotment orders must report to the respective colleges with their original certificates and pay the tuition fee mentioned in the allotment order to confirm their seat on or before July 23, the official added.

"If the candidates fail to report to the Student Facilitation Centres or do not join the allotted colleges, the seat allotments will be cancelled by default. These seats will then be allotted to candidates awaiting upward movement in the first round," the official said.

The official further said that round two of the counselling will be held for students ranked between 39,146 and 1,37,710 in the merit list. They can submit their choices from July 26 to July 28. Tentative allotment for these candidates will be published on July 29, and after confirmation, the final provisional list will be released on July 31.

Likewise, round three counselling will be held for students ranked between 1,37,711 and 2,39,299. Choice filling for this round will be open from August 7 to August 9. Tentative allotments will be issued on August 10, and the final list will be published on August 12, following confirmation by the candidates.