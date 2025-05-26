TNEA admissions: Over 2.43 L registered, 1.77 L paid fees

CHENNAI: In the ongoing Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA), 2,43,907 cumulative applications were registered till Sunday evening, as per the data released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE).

Of which, around 1.77 lakh candidates have completed payment and over 1.34 lakh have completed certificate certification.

Meanwhile, TNEA began as a single window admission on May 7 for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) courses. Admissions for the polytechnic, arts and science courses had also commenced on the same day for the new academic year.

As per official announcement, the last date for online admissions is June 6 on www.tneaonline.org. Last date to upload documents is on June 9, and random numbers will be announced on June 11, followed by certificate verification between June 10 and 20. Rank list will be released on June 27. Students can submit their complaints and queries from June 29 till July 12.

All details regarding the registration process can be found on the official TNEA website https://www.tneaonline.org/