TNEA: 61K candidates receive allotment in 2nd round

CHENNAI: Over 60,000 engineering aspirants received their provisional and tentative allotment from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) on Thursday in the second round of counselling

The second round was held from July 26 to 30 for candidates securing cut-off marks between 178.9 and 143.

The total number of participants was 98,564, including the general category and the 7.5 per cent horizontal quota for government school students. "Only 80,363 students have filed their choice of courses and colleges, and 14,828 government school students, seeking 7.5% horizontal reservation, have also filed their choices," a DoTE official said.

Detailing the statistics, he said 36,921 general category students were given provisional allotment of engineering seats and are ready to join their respective colleges. And 15,461 students in the same category, who got tentative allotment, have opted for upward movement (other choices).

The number of provisional allotments given for government school students was 6,235. A total of 2,748 students, who were given tentative allotment, have also opted for upward movement. "The final provisional allotment list will be released on August 7", he said, adding, "the third and final round of counselling will be held for those who secured cut-off marks between 143 and 77.5, from August 7."