TNEA 2025: Random numbers to be out on June 11

CHENNAI: With all the formalities, including registration and uploading documents were completed for the Tamil Nadu engineering admissions this year, the random numbers for the students are all set to be assigned on Wednesday.

The random number is a 10-digit number assigned randomly, and it will be used to break the tie when considering ranks on the merit list.

Accordingly, a random number, which is very important, is used to resolve ties between students who have the same overall rank based on their qualifying exam scores and other criteria.

The candidate with the higher random number will be given preference in the ranking.

A senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) said that though the random numbers will be released on Wednesday, the certification of the students who have uploaded has already started.

He said that the certificate verification of the students, either online or physically, will end on June 20.

Stating that after the certification verification is over, the much-awaited rank list of the students seeking engineering admissions in the State will be published on June 27.

However, he said the counselling dates for the engineering admission could not be declared in advance since the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has not released the academic schedule for this year.

The official said the counselling schedule will be released only after AICTE's academic notification, which is mandatory.