TNEA 2025: Counselling for special reservations to begin from July 7

CHENNAI: The online counselling process for special reservations for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will begin from July 7.

According to a report by Thanthi TV report, the special reservations is for candidates including differently-abled, ex-servicemen, and sports quotas.

According to the Directorate of Technical Education, the reservation counselling for general category will be held from July 14 to 19.

Students are advised to keep all necessary documents ready and follow the official TNEA (https://www.tneaonline.org/) portal for updates.