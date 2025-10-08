TNCSC appoints 12 regional managers to monitor procurement

TIRUCHY: To ensure early procurement of paddy, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has deputed as many as 12 Regional Managers who would oversee the procurement process from DPC to the Modern Rice Mills, said the TNCSC Managing Director, A Annadurai, on Wednesday.

The managing director inspected the DPCs and the ongoing procurement process in the delta region after the farmers raised concerns about the delay in the procurement process. “The Chief Minister MK Stalin, has clearly instructed the collectors of the Delta districts to monitor the procurement process. He asked the officials to ensure no damage has been caused for the paddy harvested after hard work of the farmers and so the TNCSC has deputed 12 Regional Managers to oversee the procurement process,” Annadurai said.

Stating that the Delta region has witnessed the highest production in the past 60 years, he said, each hectare gives a yield of six tonnes of paddy and this is not seen anywhere in the country.

He also said that the DPCs would be opened as per the requirement and a load of 8,000 tonnes of paddy being transported from Tiruvarur to other districts. “We have been initiating all possible steps to avoid stagnation of paddy in the DPCs and the officials are instructed to ensure fast procurement,” Annadurai added.

He also inspected the procurement process in the DPCs and the mode of transportation of paddy from the field to DPCs and the DPCs to the godowns. He also interacted with the farmers and assured them to ensure their demands would be fulfilled at the earliest.