TNCC to release Tamil version of Rahul’s expose on voter roll fraud

CHENNAI: In a bid to popularise their leader Rahul Gandhi’s expose on the alleged electoral roll fraud committed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in favour of the ruling BJP, the Tamil Nadu unit of the Congress party has proposed to release the Tamil version of Rahul’s video here on Tuesday.

Announcing the same through a statement, vice-president of the media wing of the Congress party A Gopanna, on Monday said that the Tamil version of Rahul’s tell-all video will be released at the state party headquarters, Sathyamurthy Bhavan, at 5 pm on Tuesday.

The video will be released by the party's media wing head, Anand Srinivasan, in the presence of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai.

The announcement comes in the wake of the arrest of a Rahul Gandhi and other opposition MPs during their protest march in Delhi.

“I urge the Election Commission to act impartially without being a puppet of the ruling party, and to protect democracy and the Constitutional values,” said Selvaperunthagai, in a message posted on his ‘X’ handle following Rahul Gandhi’s arrest in the national capital.

Members of the Congress party held a protest in the city condemning the arrest of Rahul and other MPs in Delhi.