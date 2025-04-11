TNCC protests Amit Shah's Chennai visit; Selvaperunthagai detained

CHENNAI: Several Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders and workers were detained on Friday for staging a protest against Union Minister Amit Shah's Chennai visit.

Among those detained include TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the protesters held black flags and floated black balloons during a demonstration in Mylapore.

They also condemned Amit Shah for his remarks against DR BR Ambedkar in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the city to gear up the party machinery for the 2026 Assembly election.