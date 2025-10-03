TNCC president Selvaperunthagai questions BJP’s motive behind sending team to Karur tragedy alone

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday criticised the BJP-led NDA’s fact-finding committee over the Karur tragedy, terming it a politically motivated move aimed at maligning the Tamil Nadu government.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling the renovated statue of former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj at Choolaimedu here, Selvaperunthagai said, “VCK leader Thirumavalavan’s suggestion to send a Congress delegation to Karur stems from genuine concern. However, the State government has already constituted a one-woman commission, headed by Justice Aruna Jegadeesan, to thoroughly probe the incident. The Commission will bring the truth before the people.”

Drawing a sharp distinction between the State-appointed panel and the NDA’s committee, he said, “Unlike the Aruna Jegadeesan Commission, which seeks justice, the NDA delegation has been formed solely to create confusion and extract political mileage. The BJP’s delegation hastily blamed the DMK government and the police, which is nothing but a politically driven narrative. Those unwilling to acknowledge the State’s efforts should remain silent instead of spreading falsehoods.”

Recalling past tragedies, Selvaperunthagai said, “When hundreds perished during Kumbh Mela events in BJP-ruled States, did the party ever constitute an NDA delegation to investigate? No. Yet, in Tamil Nadu, they rushed to politicise a human tragedy, only to disrupt governance and sow unrest.”

He, however, refused to comment on TVK chief Vijay’s video message on the Karur tragedy.