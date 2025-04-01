TNCC plans black flag protest during PM Modi visit on April 6

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will stage black flag protests across all district capitals on April 6, opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai announced on Monday.

In a statement, Selvaperunthagai accused the BJP-led Union government of consistently neglecting Tamil Nadu’s interests.

“Since assuming power, the Modi government has systematically deceived the people of Tamil Nadu through anti-democratic policies,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that the Centre was imposing Hindi through its three-language policy and had failed to provide adequate disaster relief funds for Tamil Nadu despite recurring cyclones and floods.

“Funds earmarked for school education have been unfairly withheld, and despite the alarming rise in student suicides due to NEET, Tamil Nadu has been denied exemption from this disastrous exam,” he charged.

The Sriperumbudur MLA further claimed that the BJP government had discriminated against Tamil Nadu in Union fund allocations, failed to return the state’s rightful GST share, and used governors as political tools to undermine non-BJP state governments.

“The Centre has deliberately delayed funds for Chennai Metro Phase 2 and is attempting to weaken the rural job scheme,” he said.