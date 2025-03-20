TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai's veiled attack on AIADMK for silence against BJP

CHENNAI: Amidst the ongoing dispute over language policy and the National Education Policy (NEP) between the state government and the BJP-led Union Government, Congress floor leader Selvaperunthagai on Thursday said that the DMK government has been relentlessly fighting for state autonomy and its rights on various issues, despite the BJP government withholding funds. He also questioned why certain political forces have remained “silent” on the matter and wondered why they are not voicing their support for state rights.

In a veiled attack at principal opposition AIADMK, which cornering its arch rival over growing debt of the state, Selvaperunthagai stated that those who are questioning the TN government over the state’s debt have not directed the same questions towards the Union Government for not releasing the state’s due share for education and the MGNREGA scheme. He pointed out that the Union Minister had referred to the parliamentarian from Tamil Nadu as “uncivilised” for demanding the state’s rights.

Narasimha Rao-led Congress government proposed Navodaya schools. Though the then TN government rejected the scheme, the Congress government did not withhold the funds for the state, he said.

The opposition here, he noted, did not raise their voice against the Union Minister for calling a representative of a state with a culture that dates back more than 3,500 years "uncultured." He was referring to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s recent remark in Parliament. "Despite the government explaining that Tamil Nadu availed loans beyond the permitted limits due to lack of support and funds from the BJP government, the opposition continues to question the TN government," he added.