TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai to campaign in Vikravandi from Wednesday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai would campaign in support of DMK candidate Anniyur Siva in by-poll bound Vikaravandi from July 3.

According to the campaign itinerary released by TNCC headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai would campaign for a day and attend a series of the Congress meetings in the subsequent two days in the region.

The TNCC president would campaign in Ariyur, Venkathur, Vaazhapattu, Sittamur on July 3, followed by review of the Congress functionaries' meeting in Cuddalore south, central and western districts at 10 am on July 4.

Selvaperunthagai would attend the meeting of Perambalur district Congress committee the same evening and camp in Ariyalur that night.

On Friday, the TNCC president would chair the meeting of district units of Ariyalur and Thanjavur Congress before returning to Chennai.

The Congress state president who sparked a controversy recently after proposing to rebuild the party in the Dravidian hinterland could make good use of the campaign to ally doubts, if any, in the minds of the ruling DMK over the longevity of the alliance which has been continuing since 2004 except the brief divorce from 2013 to 2016.

Selvaperunthagai would join at least half a dozen DMK ministers who have been camping in Vikravandi since the conclusion of the Assembly session to muster public support for the party candidate Nanniyur Siva.

By-poll was necessitated in Vikravandi following the demise of DMK MLA Pugalendhi who died in the middle of the poll campaign early April.