TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai flays Centre over US tax policy impact on Tamil Nadu exports

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Thursday accused the Union government of failing to safeguard India’s economic interests in the wake of new trade measures imposed by the United States.

In a statement, he said the recent tax policy announced by Washington has adversely impacted several sectors, with Tamil Nadu bearing a significant share of the burden. “Key sectors including textiles, leather, agriculture, and seafood were well-positioned to export to the US. Now, nearly Rs 3,000 crore worth of Tamil Nadu’s trade has been affected by the new taxes,” he said.

Selvaperunthagai charged that the Centre has remained passive instead of taking firm steps to counter the US move. “It is the responsibility of the Union government to protect the interests of workers, farmers, labourers, and small and medium enterprises in Tamil Nadu. But it has failed to act,” he said.

The Congress MLA further noted that the livelihoods of thousands connected to export-driven industries in the State were at risk. “On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, I strongly condemn both the unjust tax policy of the United States and the Union government’s silence. I urge the Centre to work out a strong solution immediately to ensure that the work and income of the people of Tamil Nadu are not disrupted,” he said.