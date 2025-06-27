TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai calls on PMK founder Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai, a key member of the DMK-led INDIA bloc, on Friday called on PMK founder Dr Ramadoss at the latter’s Thailapuram residence.

Selvaperunthagai visited Ramadoss a few days after the octogenarian cited deceased former DMK president M Karunanidhi and incumbent Chief Minister M K Stalin as example of father-son relationship, in a veiled message to his rebel son Dr Anbumani.

Though it is a tad too early to speculate a possible realignment in the existing alliance composition, precisely, the likely return of the PMK led by Dr Ramadoss to the DMK led alliance, Selvaperunthagai’s meeting with Ramadoss senior will certainly get on the nerves of the AIADMK and BJP who are desperate to somehow rope in the PMK for the 2026 Assembly polls.

It was the same Selvaperunthagai who openly invited the DMDK to the DMK fold a few weeks ago. Irrespective of the outcome of the meeting, which, at the moment, seemed more like a courtesy call, it is also certain that it would disturb the already troubled relationship between the father and the son, more so against the backdrop of son Anbumani maintaining no secret in his extraordinary bonhomie with the BJP, particularly since the last Parliamentary polls.