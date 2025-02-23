TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai says Delhi will deal rebels

CHENNAI: A day after nearly half a dozen district presidents of the party petitioned the national high command against his continuance at the office of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said that a few district presidents were always disgruntled, and the Congress national leadership would deal with them in an appropriate manner.

Talking to reporters at party headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, where some party district chiefs felicitated him on his successful completion of a year as the TNCC chief, Selvaperunthagai said, “We are engaged in the process of restructuring the village committees, not uprooting the committees.”

Selvaperunthagai was reacting to a specific query on the disgruntled district presidents complaining about shaking up some village party units.

Asked specifically about some of his district presidents petitioning AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the TNCC chief said, “Even this event was organised by a district president. We are restructuring the village committees, not weeding out functionaries. All district presidents are engaging in village committee restructuring. Leaders in Delhi will respond to these questions. A few people (read as district president) will always have a problem. It will be managed in Delhi.”

The disgruntled district presidents, numbering a dozen, were complaining about Selvaperunthagai replacing existing functionaries at the village level to suit his convenience. The district presidents were also critical of the incumbent State party president’s ‘too friendly’ approach towards INDIA bloc ally DMK.

Selvaperunthagai parried the queries about his friendliness with the DMK by arguing that any good government was the Kamarajar regime. The TNCC chief was quick to add that their objective was always to establish the rule of late Chief Minister Kamarajar.