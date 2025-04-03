TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai asks district presidents to remove party flags

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai, on Thursday, advised all his district presidents to remove the party flag poles on public places, footpaths and highways as per the direction of the Madras High Court.

On March 7, the Madras High Court issued an order to remove party flag poles erected in public places in the state within 12 weeks. The ruling DMK was the first to comply with an order and issued a notification in party organ Murasoli, advising all the district party units to remove the party flag poles erected in public places in conformity with the order.

The instant compliance of the ruling party did not go well with its own allies, some of whom subtly expressed their displeasure. Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Thursday, Selvaperunthagai advised his district party presidents to immediately remove the party flag poles in places flagged by the HC and send the details of the same to the state party unit.