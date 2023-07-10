TNACCR suggestions to Chandru panel on juvenile homes soon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Advisory Council for Child Rights (TNACCR), a body working on child rights issues, will submit its recommendations on the effective functioning of juvenile homes to the one-man committee headed by former Madras High Court judge K Chandru in a week.

Following a slew of untoward activities at juvenile and observation homes in the State, the TN government formed the committee in April to suggest ways for the proper functioning of these homes across the State.

Subsequently, the government directed the committee to study the homes on the factors such as infrastructure, health and nutrition, medical support, safety and other aspects.

For the study and to submit the report on the same, the committee has been given four months, till August to finalise the report to the government.

Hence, Chandru, the head of the committee had asked for recommendations from various stakeholders. And, responding to this, TNACCR has currently prepared its 20-page recommendations.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a TNACCR member said, “With the participation of a minimum of 35 members from different professional backgrounds, we have formed a list of recommendations. We will be submitting the same to the committee head within a week after finalising the draft.”

Some of the factors included for recommendations by TNACCR are; an adequate number of homes in the State, efficient infrastructure, filling staff vacancies, capacity building of these staff after recruitment, health and nutrition, medical assistance and lastly changes in recruitment procedures.

“Some recommendations have been of paramount importance considering the vital role it holds in running these homes. For instance, mismanagement of these homes was highlighted often during TNACCR meetings. Hence, we will be highlighting the same to former judge Chandru,” added the member.

The member also pointed out that the State government needs to strengthen Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) so that it can act as a monitoring body of juvenile homes.