TN worker scores rare victory in Singapore

CHENNAI/SINGAPORE: A worker from Tamil Nadu, who suffered an injury two years ago after falling from an overcrowded truck when they were getting down, won a rare and significant legal victory after suing his employers.

Workers and human rights activists have criticised the companies in Singapore for not taking care of the cheap labour from countries like India - though the role of these workers are key to their profitability.

In the present case which was reported by CNN, Ramalingam Murugan (37) from Tamil Nadu fractured his leg on January 3, 2021, leaving him unable to work.

The truck was carrying 25 workers who were being taken from their dormitory to the work site. As it was raining, another worker who was trying to escape from being drenched pushed Murugan, who fell down and broke his leg. He spent about five months on medical leave.

Last year, he sued the company that employed him, seeking $75,000 in damages. But company rejected the allegations and countered that he was careless. It then went on to countersue him for medical expenses and also the wages paid while he was on leave, the report added.