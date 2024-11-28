Begin typing your search...
TN: Woman, two sons killed in accident while returning from funeral
The deceased, S Gajalakshmi (42) and her two sons Madan (20) and Manoj (18), were returning to Ocheri village in Ranipet in the evening when the lorry lost control and hit their bike from behind.
CHENNAI: A woman and her two sons, who were returning from a funeral, were killed when a lorry rammed their bike near Kancheepuram on Wednesday.
Police said the deceased, S Gajalakshmi (42) and her two sons Madan (20) and Manoj (18), were returning to Ocheri village in Ranipet in the evening when the lorry lost control and hit their bike from behind.
Next Story