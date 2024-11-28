Begin typing your search...

    TN: Woman, two sons killed in accident while returning from funeral

    The deceased, S Gajalakshmi (42) and her two sons Madan (20) and Manoj (18), were returning to Ocheri village in Ranipet in the evening when the lorry lost control and hit their bike from behind.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Nov 2024 7:37 AM IST
    TN: Woman, two sons killed in accident while returning from funeral
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A woman and her two sons, who were returning from a funeral, were killed when a lorry rammed their bike near Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

    Police said the deceased, S Gajalakshmi (42) and her two sons Madan (20) and Manoj (18), were returning to Ocheri village in Ranipet in the evening when the lorry lost control and hit their bike from behind.

    KilledRoad accidentKancheepuramaccident death
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick