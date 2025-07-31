TN will stand with Centre, says Rajaa

CHENNAI: State Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce TRB Rajaa on Thursday said the Tamil Nadu government is closely monitoring tariff-related developments following US President Donald Trump’s 25% flat tax on Indian imports.

Speaking after launching TATA Motors’ new EV variant ‘Magna EV’ at the Passenger Vehicle Expo 2.0 at the Chennai Trade Centre, the minister said, “Trump’s remarks were based on mood swings, but the language he used was not appropriate. This is between two countries and must be approached with caution, without politicising it.”

“The Tamil Nadu government will support the Union government on this matter. I hope the Centre will consult all states and stakeholders before making a final decision.”