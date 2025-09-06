TN will soon turn first state with 100% higher education conversion: Udhay

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday presented the prestigious Dr Radhakrishnan awards to 396 outstanding teachers at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations. He also handed over appointment orders to 40 graduate teachers, among the 2,810 recruited through the Teachers Recruitment Board.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “teachers are the true agents of social change. They not only produce doctors, engineers, and lawyers but also shape politicians like me. Even great leaders of the Dravidian movement—Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar—were teachers in their own ways, spreading rationalism, self-respect, and social justice.”

Stressing the pivotal role of teachers in shaping future generations, he urged them to instil rationality, scientific temper, and a sense of social justice among students. “Encourage children to ask why, what, and how,” he added.

Highlighting Tamil Nadu’s achievements in education, he said the state has the highest gross enrolment ratio in higher education, with 75% of students pursuing higher studies. “Together, we aim to make this 100% soon. Behind every successful scheme—the Chief Minister’s breakfast programme, Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn, Illam Thedi Kalvi—lies the hard work of teachers,” he added.

Making a request, Udhyanidhi said, “Don’t replace PT (sports) periods with math or science. Let students play. Physical activity is essential for their health. Only a healthy mind can absorb knowledge.”

Announcing a new initiative, Udhayanidhi said that the Chief Minister has directed the installation of a statue of Dr S Radhakrishnan, the teacher-philosopher who rose to become the President, in Tiruvallur district. “Work will start soon, and the Chief Minister himself will unveil it,” he added.

Dy CM hands over aid to artists

Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday handed over orders of financial assistance to 10 artists, symbolically marking the rollout of financial aid to the new 2,500 beneficiaries in the existing scheme for those suffering in poverty.

The State government has expanded its monthly financial assistance scheme for underprivileged artists. Currently, 6,542 beneficiaries receive Rs 3,000 every month through the Tamil Nadu Eyal Isai Nataka Mandram.

In the 2025-26 state budget, Chief Minister MK Stalin allocated additional funds to cover all eligible applicants. 2,500 more artists were selected by the government-appointed committee, based on the enhanced funding. The event was attended by Minister for Tamil Development and Information MP Saminathan and others.