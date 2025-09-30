TN unveils Rs 37 Cr prize purse for CM’s Trophy Games 2025

CHENNAI: The sporting landscape of Tamil Nadu reached a new milestone as the Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, formally announced the Chief Minister’s Trophy Games 2025, with a prize purse of Rs. 37 crore.

The announcement marks yet another step by the Government of Tamil Nadu towards nurturing a vibrant sports culture, encouraging participation at every level, and providing recognition and rewards to athletes across the state.

Over the past few years, Tamil Nadu has emerged as a pioneer in creating opportunities for sports persons. The competitions are open to school and college students, the general public, persons with disabilities, as well as government employees, offering all sections of society a platform to showcase their sporting skills. As of now, 16, 28,338 participants have registered online through the official portals, representing every corner of the state.