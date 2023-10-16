TN unveils comprehensive livelihood programme for differently-abled individuals

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday revealed a comprehensive programme aimed at empowering differently-abled individuals in the State. Funded by the World Bank with an allocation of Rs 17.73 crore, this initiative is poised to provide various opportunities, including livelihood for those with disabilities.



Speaking during the State Advisory Board meeting for differently-abled individuals held at the secretariat, CM unveiled the multifaceted plan, which included the establishment of integrated service centres in every district.

These centres, backed by World Bank funding, are designed to enhance the well-being and independence of persons with disabilities. In the initial phase, 12 integrated service centres will be established across five districts, offering various social security initiatives and integrated living services.

CM emphasised the government's commitment to recognising and supporting differently-abled individuals, highlighting the creation of a separate sector dedicated to their welfare. He stated, "Even if it benefits only one person, even a single disabled person should not feel disappointed."

The programme aligns with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), ensuring equal opportunities and rights for individuals with disabilities.

Key components of the initiative include the establishment of 22 special schools that provide free and compulsory education to persons with disabilities, with a substantial budget allocation of Rs 1.40 crore for the creation of 1,000 digital libraries tailored to the needs of 1,000 visually impaired students.

Further, to motivate and support top-performing students, financial incentives of Rs 50,000 each will be provided to the top 1,000 students out of the 50,000 who pass the first-level exams in UPSC and TNPSC.

Additionally, state financial institutions have been directed to reserve 5 percent of their positions for persons with disabilities within commercial banks, promoting economic inclusion.

"The Central Cooperative Bank in Tamil Nadu has allocated Rs 64 crore to provide financial assistance to 14,271 individuals with disabilities. Small and micro-enterprises are further supported by offering financial aid of Rs 25,000 or one-third of the loan amount, whichever is lower, to individuals with disabilities seeking to establish such ventures," the circular stated.

Moreover, persons with disabilities across five different categories will receive an assistance package of Rs 2,000 each. Visually impaired individuals benefiting from the higher education department will receive an increased monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500.

"To ensure transparency and verification of disability status, local area-level committees are being established. The programme also introduces intermediary rehabilitation centers and the home again scheme to support mental health and well-being," the circular stated.