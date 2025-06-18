TN turning den for addicts, not even 80-year-old safe from sexual assault: EPS

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday lashed out at the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led government over the alleged sexual assault of an 80-year-old woman by a gang of youth in Cuddalore district.

The AIADMK leader condemned rising crimes against women and children, saying that many of these cases are linked to drug abuse.

He expressed shock, reiterating that under the current administration, there is no safety for women and children.

Under the Stalin-model government, the State has plunged into complete lawlessness. The horrific incident involving the sexual assault of an elderly woman in Panruti by a gang of youth, who were under the influence of drugs, is shocking. It lays bare the government's utter failure in safeguarding its people, Palaniswami said in a social media post.

He went on to say that the State has slipped into a drug culture, while the CM is in "deep slumber". "Where is Tamil Nadu heading?" he questioned, adding, "The people will punish the DMK regime in the 2026 Assembly elections for their complete failure and poor governance."