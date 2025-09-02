Begin typing your search...

    TN: Trichy Collector's Office receives bomb threat email; search reveals hoax

    Bomb experts, along with sniffer dogs and detection equipment, carried out intensive searches across all department offices within the complex.

    AuthorANIANI|2 Sept 2025 4:10 PM IST
    TN: Trichy Collectors Office receives bomb threat email; search reveals hoax
    X

    Bomb disposal squad conducts search at Trichy Collector’s Office (Photo/ANI)

    TIRUCHY: A bomb threat email was received at the Trichy District Collector's Office on Tuesday morning from a sender under the name "Anil Subramanian." The email claimed that a bomb had been planted inside the office and would explode by 2 p.m, said the police.

    Following this, officials at the Collector's Office alerted the police and bomb disposal squad. Bomb experts, along with sniffer dogs and detection equipment, carried out intensive searches across all department offices within the complex.

    The search revealed that the threat was a hoax. Police have begun an investigation to identify the individual behind the bomb threat email.

    bomb threat emailHoax Bomb ThreatTiruchy Collectorate
    ANI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X