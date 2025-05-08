TN Transport soon to add 20 premium SETC buses and 746 CNG buses

CHENNAI: In a first, the State Transport Undertakings would soon add 20 premium multi-axle buses and 746 CNG-powered buses to its fleet, with separate tenders for their procurement floated by the Institute of Road Transport.

The 20 fully built 15-meter multi-axle diesel air-conditioned buses would be added to the fleet of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), which primarily operates bus services on the long-distance routes within the state and to neighbouring states.

The inclusion of the premium buses into the SETC fleet would be a boost for passengers travelling long distances, relying on private omnibuses, which hike the fares steeply during the long weekends and festivals. SETC is likely to come out with a new fare structure for the premium buses, which costs nearly twice that of the air-conditioned buses.

For ride comfort and safety, the buses will come equipped with full air suspension controlled electronically. All wheels will feature disc brakes, and advanced safety technologies such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Hill Start Aid, and Electronic Vehicle Stability Control (EVSC) will be integrated.

The interiors will be finished with ABS materials and anti-skid vinyl flooring, with a theatre-style raised gangway for improved visibility. Passenger amenities will include LED TVs, USB mobile charging ports, individual reading lights, and provision for Wi-Fi connectivity. A lavatory will be included as an optional feature.

From a safety standpoint, the buses will be fitted with a fire detection and suppression system compliant with AIS 135 standards.

The IRT has separately floated bids to procure CNG-powered 446 town buses and 300 mofussil buses for the state transport undertakings except SETC and MTC. So far, the STUs have converted 21 diesel buses into CNG buses, offering a 13 per cent reduction in the operational costs, lower than diesel buses.

Apart from procurement, of the new CNG buses, the government has planned to convert 1000 diesel buses into CNG. The government plans to operate 1,746 CNG buses in 2025-26, anticipating annual savings of Rs 116 crore from fuel costs alone.