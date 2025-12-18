TN transport dept to run special buses from Dec 19–21 to clear weekend rush

CHENNAI: The state transport undertakings will operate special buses in addition to regular services to meet the expected surge in passenger traffic during the weekend from December 19 to 21, the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation said.

The transport corporations have planned additional services across the State. From Kilambakkam terminus, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 240 buses will be operated on December 19 and 255 buses on December 20.

From Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru on December 19 and 20, with a total of 55 services planned. In addition, 20 special buses will be operated from Madhavaram on the same two days.