TN transport dept to install 360° cameras, AI-based driver monitoring in buses

CHENNAI: In a major step towards enhancing passenger safety and service quality, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar announced a series of upgrades to the state's public transport system, including the installation of 360-degree cameras, driver monitoring systems, and improved bus station facilities.

Replying to the debate on the demand for grants for the Transport Department, the Minister said 360-degree cameras will be installed in 4,000 buses for Rs 15 crore, with each unit costing Rs 37,500.

"These cameras will help eliminate blind spots, allowing drivers to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles that may not be visible otherwise, particularly in congested areas. The real-time video footage captured by these systems can also serve as vital evidence in accident investigations and court cases, potentially reducing insurance liabilities for transport corporations.

As part of a pilot initiative, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) equipped with AI and infrared (IR) technology will be installed in 500 buses. These systems, total costing Rs 2 crore (Rs 40,000 per unit), will monitor the driver's head position, eye movements, and body posture. The system issues alerts to help drivers self-correct in real time, promoting safer driving and reducing accident rates. The collected data will also be used to analyse and improve driver behaviour through targeted training.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) plans to upgrade six key city bus terminals — Ayanavaram, Moolakadai (East), MMDA Colony, Thiruverkadu, Besant Nagar, and Kannagi Nagar. Improvements worth Rs 7.5 crore will include seating, timing supervisor cabins, toilet facilities, waiting areas, clean drinking water, and improved flooring to ensure a seamless passenger experience.

To enhance cleanliness and efficiency, automated systems will be introduced at 100 bus depots for Rs 10 crore (Rs 10 lakh per depot). These include car washer units for cleaning the bus exteriors, high-pressure water sprayers for undercarriage cleaning, and vacuum cleaners for cleaning bus interiors and passenger seats.