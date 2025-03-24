TN Transport dept issues SOP to keep workers cool this summer

CHENNAI: To ensure the safety of bus crew from soaring temperatures, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has released a new standard operating procedure (SOP) to protect bus drivers, conductors, and passengers from the extreme heat during the summer.

According to the SOP issued by the Transport Department, these initiatives are designed to prevent heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration and heatstroke, among government transport employees.

The department has ensured that all government-run transport depots will provide drinking water and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) to help prevent dehydration among the workers.

It has also been mandated that workers wear protective gear such as caps or head coverings to shield them from direct exposure to sunlight while on duty. In cases of excessive sweating, dizziness, or any heat-related symptoms, employees are instructed to report immediately to their supervisors for assistance.

In addition to measures for transport workers, safety protocols have been put in place for passengers. Adequate shaded waiting areas will be provided at bus stops and depots, and temporary shelters will be set up at key transit points to offer relief from the high temperatures.

The department has also advised that duty hours be adjusted where possible to avoid exposure to peak afternoon heat. Medical check-ups for workers prone to heat-related illnesses will be provided, and buses will carry emergency ORS packets for both employees and passengers. Furthermore, depots will install reverse osmosis (RO) water purification systems to ensure a continuous supply of clean drinking water.

The government has appealed to the public to carry water bottles while travelling and to avoid unnecessary travel during the hottest part of the day. As Tamil Nadu braces for one of the hottest summers in recent years, these measures are expected to safeguard the health and well-being of both transport workers and commuters throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the MTC has started installing fans on the buses to provide relief to drivers from the sweltering summer heat. MTC operates 3,407 buses daily in Chennai and surrounding districts. "To ensure the well-being of employees, the MTC is installing fans near the driver's seat. So far, out of the total 3,407 buses, 1,994 buses have been fitted with fans. The work of fitting fans in the remaining buses is underway," the MTC posted on social media.

BEAT THE HEAT

Employees are to report to supervisors on facing symptoms like excessive sweating, dizziness, or any heat-related discomforts

All State-run transport depots must provide drinking water and Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS). Buses to carry emergency ORS for workers and passengers

Duty hours are to be adjusted wherever possible to avoid peak afternoon heat exposure

Medical check-up for workers prone to heat-related illnesses will be held

Workers must wear protective gear like caps or head cover to shield them from direct sunlight exposure