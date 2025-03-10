TN transport corporation wins 19 awards for public transport excellence at National level

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has emerged as a frontrunner in public transport excellence, securing 19 awards at the 2023-24 National Public Transport Excellence Awards, organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU), Transport Minister SS Sivasankar said.

The awards were presented at a ceremony in New Delhi on March 7 by former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, with Tamil Nadu's transport corporation managing directors receiving the honours.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for their leadership in strengthening the state’s transport infrastructure, which played a key role in securing these accolades.

The awards recognise outstanding achievements across various categories, including road safety, fuel efficiency, financial management, and digital transformation. Tamil Nadu’s transport corporations consistently outperformed their counterparts, showcasing best practices in operational efficiency and service delivery.

TNSTC Salem, Madurai and Kumbakonam have won four awards each while the SETC has received three awards. MTC won two awards and TNSTC Villupuram got one award.