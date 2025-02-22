TN transport corporation to run special buses for Maha Shivaratri on Feb 26; check details here

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has announced special bus services to accommodate the increased passenger demand ahead of the Maha Shivaratri festival on February 26.

According to the Managing Director of SETC, additional buses will be operated alongside regular services to key destinations such as Tirunelveli, Tiruchendur, Sengottai, Madurai, Karaikudi, Dindigul, Theni, and Coimbatore. Deluxe buses, including air-conditioned sleepers and seater coaches, will run from Chennai and Bengaluru to these locations on February 25. Similarly, return services from these destinations to Chennai and Bengaluru will be available on February 26.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets in advance through the official TNSTC website (www.tnstc.in) or the TNSTC mobile app. Sufficient staff have been deployed at all bus terminals to ensure smooth operations to oversee the special services.

Commuters are advised to utilise these services for a hassle-free travel experience during the festival.