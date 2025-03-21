TN transport corporation to operate special buses to clear weekend travel rush; check details here

CHENNAI: In anticipation of increased passenger movement during the upcoming weekend, the State Transport Corporation has planned the operation of special buses in addition to the regular services from March 21 to 23.

The Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation announced that special buses will be operated from Chennai and other locations across the state to accommodate the expected surge in passengers from March 21 (Friday) to March 23 (Sunday).

From Kelambakkam bus terminals, 270 special buses will be operated on March 21 and 275 buses (March 22) to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

From Koyambedu Terminus, 51 special buses each will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on March 21 and March 22.

From Madhavaram Bus terminus, 20 special buses will operate on March 21 and March 22 to various destinations.

Special buses will be arranged from various hometowns back to Chennai and Bengaluru, ensuring hassle-free return travel for passengers on Sunday.

So far, advance bookings have been made by 7,345 passengers on Friday, 2,900 passengers on Saturday and 6,435 passengers on Sunday.

With more bookings expected, passengers are encouraged to pre-book their tickets online at www.tnstc.in or through the TNSTC mobile app to avoid last-minute rush and inconvenience.

To ensure smooth operations, adequate staff and monitoring teams have been deployed at all major bus terminals.

Passengers are encouraged to utilise these special services and plan their journeys accordingly.