TN transport corporation to operate special buses to clear weekend rush

CHENNAI: Anticipating heavy passenger movement this weekend, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate special buses in addition to regular services from Friday to Sunday.

According to the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), from Kilambakkam, 340 special buses will run on Friday and 350 on Saturday to cities including Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Coimbatore, Salem, and Erode. From Koyambedu, 55 buses each will run to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on Friday and Saturday. Madhavaram will see 20 buses each on both days.

On Sunday, return services will be operated from the districts to Chennai and Bengaluru. 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to other places. Passengers have been urged to pre-book tickets through www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app to avoid overcrowding. As of now, over 14,700 seats have been pre-booked for the three days.

Officials have been deployed at all major bus terminals to oversee the services and assist passengers.