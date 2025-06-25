TN transport corporation to operate special buses for wedding seasons, weekend rush

CHENNAI: In view of the increased travel demand during the upcoming wedding season and weekend holidays on June 27 (Friday), June 28 (Saturday), and June 29 (Sunday), the State Transport Undertakings will operate special buses across TN, according to a statement by the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

Thousands of passengers are expected to travel from Chennai and other cities to various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states during this period. To accommodate the surge in commuters, special buses will be operated in addition to the regular services.

From Kilambakkam bus terminals, 275 special buses will run on June 27, and 320 buses on June 28 to key destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. From Koyambedu, 55 special services will be run on both June 27 and 28 to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, Bengaluru, and Tiruvannamalai.

Additionally, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations. A further 20 buses will depart from Madhavaram on June 27 and 28.

To facilitate return travel on June 29 (Sunday), special buses have also been planned from various hometowns to Chennai and Bengaluru, catering to the needs of those returning after the weekend.

Advance booking figures show a significant response, with 6,240 passengers having reserved tickets for Friday, 2,182 for Saturday, and 6,727 for Sunday as of now.

With bookings likely to increase further, the public is urged to reserve their tickets in advance through the official website www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile application to avoid last-minute inconvenience.