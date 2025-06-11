TN transport corporation to operate over 1,100 special buses to clear weekend travel rush

CHENNAI: The State Transport Undertakings will operate more than 1,100 special buses on June 13, 14 and 15 to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the weekend holidays, according to a statement issued by the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

With a high volume of passengers expected to travel from Chennai to various destinations across Tamil Nadu and vice versa, the transport corporations have planned additional bus services alongside regular operations.

From the Kilambakkam bus terminus, 385 special buses will be operated on Friday (June 13) and 350 buses on Saturday (June14) to destinations such as Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

In addition, from Chennai's Koyambedu terminus, 55 special buses will be run each on June 13 and 14 June to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. From Madhavaram, 20 special buses will be operated on June 13 and 14.

Another 250 special buses will be operated from cities such as Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode and Coimbatore to various locations.

To accommodate the return of passengers to Chennai and Bengaluru after the weekend, special bus services will also be operated from various towns on Sunday (June 15), based on demand.

Currently, 6,158 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 2,652 for Saturday and 6,469 for Sunday. With the number of bookings expected to increase further, passengers are advised to make reservations through the official website www.tnstc.in or via the mobile application to avoid crowding and ensure a smooth travel experience.