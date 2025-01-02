TN transport corporation to operate 556 special buses to clear weekend rush

CHENNAI: The state transport department will operate 556 special buses in addition to routine government bus services from the city to clear extra rush this weekend - Friday and Saturday.

The transport corporations would operate special bus services in addition to their routine daily bus services.

This includes 485 special buses (245 buses on Friday and 240 on Saturday) from Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) at Kilambakkam in Chennai to Madurai, Trichy, Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirunelveli on Friday and Saturday.

About 51 buses will depart from Koyambedu on Friday and Saturday to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru, said an official release.

About 20 buses from Madhavaram will be operated on Friday and Saturday.

With the passengers expected to return from the natives to Chennai and Bengaluru from Sunday more special buses would be operated from across the state as per the requirement.

On Friday, as many as 6,892 passengers, 6,389 passengers on Saturday and 10,966 passengers on Sunday booked their seats in advance for the travel.

Passengers can book their tickets online via www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app.