TN transport corporation bus online reservations reach record high in May

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTCs) recorded an all-time high in online advance bookings in May 2025. A total of 7,74,493 passengers reserved their tickets through the online booking system during the month.

This marks a significant 14.5% increase compared to 6,44,632 bookings in January this year. Officials attributed the growth to the expansion of services available for advance reservation and rising awareness among passengers.

K Phanindra Reddy, additional chief secretary, Transport Department, noted on social media that the growth reflects increased availability of advance booking services. He added that the department aims to push online reservations to account for over 50% of total bus seats.

The department continues to promote digital ticketing with various offers and discounts for round trip ticket bookings.

Passengers are encouraged to book tickets via the official website www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC official mobile app. Soon passengers traveling on long-distance buses operated by State Transport Undertakings (STUs) will be able to book their tickets through various online platforms, including Redbus, Abhibus, Yatri, Paytm, and PhonePe, via the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), IRCTC, and e-Seva centers — in addition to the existing TNSTC website and mobile app.