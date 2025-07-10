TN train-van collision: Vaishnaw orders 15-day safety drive, mission mode interlocking

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday reviewed safety measures at the Level Crossing (LC) gates and ordered 11 key actions, including a 15-day safety drive and installation of CCTVs in a mission mode among other measures.

"Despite his father's demise just a day ago and being engaged in rituals and personal grief, Hon'ble Minister of Railways reviewed critical railway safety matters today," said a senior railway official.

"On phone he reviewed safety measures at level crossing gates and decided 11 key action to be implemented in a mission mode," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a school van at a level crossing gate, killing three school students in Tamil Nadu.

"The CCTV system will be provided at all the LC gates along with the necessary recording systems. The power supply for the CCTV should also be made available at LC gate. The power supply can be based on solar panels, battery back-up, UPS etc. in addition to commercial supply. This activity has to be completed in mission mode," the official said.

The minister has order a policy review for converting 'Close to Road Traffic' gates to 'Open to Road Traffic' gates, he added.

In the 'Open to Road Traffic Gate', the gates will remain open all the time except during train movements.

"It has been decided to fast-track interlocking of LC gates in mission mode. In the interlocking system, train signal turns red if LC gate is opened. Railway PSUs may be involved for interlocking works and construction," the official said.

The minister has decided to lower the Train Vehicle Unit (TVU) threshold from 20,000 to 10,000 for the purpose of installing interlocking system.

According to experts, the TVU is calculated by multiplying number of trains and the number of vehicles crossing the LC gate and a threshold of 20,000 was fixed earlier for installing interlocking system.

Quoting top railway experts, PTI on Tuesday reported that the Railway Ministry should expedite replacement of manned LC gate with interlocking system if there is a delay in construction of road-over-bridge or road-under-bridge.

There are around 17,000 manned level crossing across the rail network in the country and experts viewed that it will take decades if elimination will happen with the current rate of about 500 to 600 LC gates in a year.

"Daily random checks of voice recordings from non-interlocked LC gates (at least twice per day) will be done and voice logger system has to be confirmed functional at all non-interlocked gates by all DRMs," the official said.

"Besides, it has been decided to standardise speed breakers, warning boards at all LC gates. Construction of road under bridge/road over bridges will be accelerated to eliminate LC gates," he added.

Vaishnaw has also directed officials to prepare a list of conflict-prone gates (where public pressures or manhandling happens) so that RPF/Home Guard deployment will be ensured at these gates.