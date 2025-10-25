TN tourism's overall revenue to cross Rs 700 cr this year

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Tourism department has projected that the revenue from the state tourism will touch Rs 700 crore from 2021-2022 after the DMK government took over the power of the State.

An official communication of the department said that in 2021-2022, it was only Rs 52 crore in revenue, which has increased to Rs 91 crore in 2022-2023, and further it rose to Rs 128 crore in 2023-2024.

Last year (2024-2025), it was Rs 158 crore, and in 2025-2026, the total revenue will touch Rs 705 crore.

With regard to the latest initiatives by the department, it said the state enacted measures to boost tourism infrastructure and hospitality through national and international collaborations, as well as event hosting.

A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) said that the launch of new international outreach programmes and the organisation of events like the International Tourism Mart, Chennai Festival, and National Tourism Day festival marked significant progress.

Claiming that world-class tourism interpretation centres, including a Rs 62.77 crore international centre, were inaugurated recently in various districts, the TTDC official said that to meet global standards, comprehensive safety and emergency response protocols, training for guides and operators, and digital upgrades for information and bookings have been implemented statewide.

"The Master Plan included upgrades for 300 major tourist sites, ensuring essential visitor amenities and professional management", he said, adding, "a total of 1,56,869 direct and indirect employment opportunities created within the tourism sector during the same period.

The official said that initiatives, including Rs 34.60 crore investments in eco-tourism and facilities for differently-abled visitors, were completed in collaboration with international organisations.

"The expansion of wellness tourism, heritage walks, and adventure activities helped solidify Tamil Nadu as a premier tourism destination", he added.