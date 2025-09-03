TN to set up training centre for govt college teachers

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department will be establishing an exclusive “State Training Centre” to impart training for the faculty members of government arts, science, engineering, polytechnic and vocational colleges.

At present, a total of 11 government engineering colleges, 54 polytechnic colleges, 165 arts and science colleges and 7 colleges of education are functioning across the State.

Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE), which is involved in the overall planning and management of higher education in the State, will be entrusted to prepare a plan to set up the state training centre.

A senior official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that the centre will train faculty and staff across higher education institutions, aiming for significant improvements in teaching, research, publication, and institutional development within a short period.

Stating that the exclusive training centre for the government faculty member in colleges is likely to be equipped with high-tech classrooms with interactive smart boards, latest computer systems, library, conference hall, laboratories with modern sophisticated equipment, the official said experts will be available to train the faculty.

According to the official, every year about 5,000 professors from these colleges will be provided orientation programmes, refresher courses to enhance their knowledge, workshops on specific subjects and training on modern teaching techniques, management, and e-learning. “The State government will be spending Rs 1,200 per faculty member,” he said, adding that about Rs 60 lakh will be the expenditure for the exchequer.

Claiming that the capacity building for teachers at all levels is a key focus, he said the training programme will also involve industry in both the development and evolution. “An expert committee, which will be constituted, will submit a detailed report about proposed training modules and the functioning of the centre at a centralised area to the authorities concerned,” he said.