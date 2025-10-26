TN to roll out India’s first free cancer vaccination drive for girls aged 1-14

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to create a national milestone by becoming the first State in India to launch a free cancer vaccination programme for girls aged between 1 and 14 years, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian announced on Sunday, highlighting the State’s continued leadership in preventive healthcare initiatives.

Speaking at the 16th annual breast cancer awareness walkathon, titled “Oru Nadai Oru Nambikkai” (One Step, One Hope), organised by a voluntary organisation and Rotary at the Island Grounds here, Minister Subramanian said that Rs 38 crore has been allocated for the ambitious vaccination project.

“The tender process has been completed. Once launched, Tamil Nadu will be the first in India to administer the cancer-preventive vaccine free of cost to girls aged between one and fourteen years,” the Minister announced, adding that the initiative is expected to pave the way for similar drives across other states in the country.

Emphasising the importance of physical activity in preventing cancer, the State health minister said, “Scientific studies prove that those who walk or run daily are at minimal risk of developing cancer. Regular exercise is one of the most effective ways to prevent it.” He added that Chief Minister MK Stalin had reviewed the Adyar estuary for the second consecutive day, and “I myself walked 13 kilometres this morning.”

The Minister further said that amid global concerns over a possible resurgence of polio after more than two decades, six districts in Tamil Nadu had been put on alert, and precautionary vaccination drives were already underway.

“With these sustained efforts, Tamil Nadu continues to lead the nation in health reforms, ensuring every citizen’s right to a healthy life,” he added.

The event witnessed the participation of over 500 people, including actress Sanchita Shetty, cancer survivors, students, and volunteers, who carried placards raising awareness about cancer prevention